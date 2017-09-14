Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Clarksville BBQ Bash coming to Liberty Park

Registration now open for teams ready to compete

Clarksville, TN – Barbecue bragging rights, great food and a good time will be up for grabs October 7th, 2017 at the Clarksville BBQ Bash.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department and SERVPRO of Montgomery County Fire & Water Cleanup & Restoration Company have teamed up with the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) to provide the full barbeque competition experience.

The Clarksville BBQ Bash is free to the public and will be from 11:00am to 5:00pm Saturday, October 7th at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center at Liberty Park, 1188 Cumberland Drive.

Participating teams from near and far will compete for cash and to see who has the best BBQ. Attendees can enjoy live music, inflatables, a dunking booth, cornhole tournament and more. Barbeque will be available for purchase from local vendors.

The cost to compete in the KCBS Backyard Barbeque Contest is $200.00 per team. Non-professional teams are required to cook chicken and pork ribs to win the Grand Championship. The cooking source must be of wood, wood pellets or charcoal. KCBS Backyard rules and regulations apply. In addition, all KCBS team members who participate in a Backyard Sanctioned Contest earn points towards the KCBS Backyard Team of the Year!

Registration is available online at CityofClarksville.com/BBQBash. Deadline to register is Friday, September 22nd or until spots are filled (limited to 20 teams).

Interested in participating in the cornhole tournament, sponsored by Blackhorse Pub & Brewery? Register your team online at CityofClarksville.com/BBQBash. Cost to participate is $30.00 per team. Deadline to register is Friday, September 29th. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top teams!

For information, visit www.CityofClarksville.com/ParksRec

Sections

Topics