Clarksville Police charge Jordan Hazel with Three Counts of Homicide

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, September 14th, 2017, around 9:30pm, Jordan M. Hazell, 27, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with Three Counts of Homicide.

When CPD officers arrived on the scene at 211 Mills Drive around 10:48am, Jordan Hazel was detained outside of the residence and transported to the Special Operations Unit and interviewed by Detective McClintock.

Detective McClintock determined through his investigation that Jordan Hazel shot his wife, Keara Hazel, 23 and their two children Kayden Hazel, 3 years old, and Jaylynn Hazel, 9 months old.

The investigation is ongoing and evidence is still being processed.

Anyone with additional information can contact Detective McClintock, 931.648.0656, ext 5465, call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8277 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

Jordan Hazell

Name: Jordan M. Hazell

Gender: M

Race: W

Address: Mills Drive, Clarksville, TN

Arresting Officer: McClintock

Charged With: Three Counts Homicide, 1st, 2nd, Etc., Murder

Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail

Bond: $0.00

Sections

Topics