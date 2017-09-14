Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Clarksville Police charge Jordan Hazel with Three Counts of Homicide

September 14, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Thursday, September 14th, 2017, around 9:30pm, Jordan M. Hazell, 27, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with Three Counts of Homicide.

When CPD officers arrived on the scene at 211 Mills Drive around 10:48am, Jordan Hazel was detained outside of the residence and transported to the Special Operations Unit and interviewed by Detective McClintock.

Jordan Hazell

Detective McClintock determined through his investigation that Jordan Hazel shot his wife, Keara Hazel, 23 and their two children Kayden Hazel, 3 years old, and Jaylynn Hazel, 9 months old.

The investigation is ongoing and evidence is still being processed.

Anyone with additional information can contact Detective McClintock, 931.648.0656, ext 5465, call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8277 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

Jordan Hazell

Jordan HazellName: Jordan M. Hazell

Gender: M
Race: W
Address: Mills Drive, Clarksville, TN
Arresting Officer: McClintock
Charged With: Three Counts Homicide, 1st, 2nd, Etc., Murder
Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail
Bond: $0.00


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives