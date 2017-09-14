|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Army National Guard Blackhawk Helicopters head to Virgin Islands Newer: APSU Volleyball heads to North Florida for Dolphin Invitational »
Clarksville Police charge Jordan Hazel with Three Counts of Homicide
Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, September 14th, 2017, around 9:30pm, Jordan M. Hazell, 27, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with Three Counts of Homicide.
When CPD officers arrived on the scene at 211 Mills Drive around 10:48am, Jordan Hazel was detained outside of the residence and transported to the Special Operations Unit and interviewed by Detective McClintock.
Detective McClintock determined through his investigation that Jordan Hazel shot his wife, Keara Hazel, 23 and their two children Kayden Hazel, 3 years old, and Jaylynn Hazel, 9 months old.
The investigation is ongoing and evidence is still being processed.
Anyone with additional information can contact Detective McClintock, 931.648.0656, ext 5465, call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8277 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591
Jordan Hazell
Gender: M
SectionsNews
TopicsBond, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, CPD Special Operations Unit, Homicide, Jaylynn Hazel, Jordan M. Hazell, Kayden Hazel, Keara Hazel, Mills Drive, Montgomery County jail
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed