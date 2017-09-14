Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police investigate Triple Homicide on Mills Drive

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On September 14th, 2017, around 10:48am, Clarksville Police officers responded to a possible shooting at the 200 Block of Mills Drive.

When officers arrived and entered the residence, they found an adult female in her 20s and two children deceased inside of the residence. They appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds.

Clarksville Police responded to a shooting at a house on Mills Drive where they found a woman and two children dead inside.

A suspect was detained at the scene and is currently being interviewed.

The investigation is in it’s infancy.

The crime scene has been cordoned off and a search warrant is being applied for so the residence can be processed. There is no danger to the public and there will be no other information released at this time.

Clarksville Online will release further information when it becomes available.


Comments

