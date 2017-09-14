|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Clarksville BBQ Bash coming to Liberty Park Newer: APSU associate professor, service-learning students assist on project to honor area veterans »
Clarksville Police investigate Triple Homicide on Mills Drive
Clarksville, TN – On September 14th, 2017, around 10:48am, Clarksville Police officers responded to a possible shooting at the 200 Block of Mills Drive.
When officers arrived and entered the residence, they found an adult female in her 20s and two children deceased inside of the residence. They appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds.
A suspect was detained at the scene and is currently being interviewed.
The investigation is in it’s infancy.
The crime scene has been cordoned off and a search warrant is being applied for so the residence can be processed. There is no danger to the public and there will be no other information released at this time.
Clarksville Online will release further information when it becomes available.
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, Mills Drive, Person Killed, Person Shot, Shots Fired
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed