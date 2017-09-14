Mary Parker Powell selected APSU Athlete of the Week

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Sophomore keeper Mary Parker Powell, of the Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team, has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.

The Germantown native kept a clean sheet in 135 minutes of action last week, earning a shutout with five saves against Little Rock, Sunday, and pairing with senior Lindsey Todd to keep Mississippi Valley State off the scoreboard during Friday night’s affair.

Sunday’s contest was not without its share of pressure-packed moments. In the 87th minute, Powell turned aside a Quin Wilkes penalty kick to preserve the shutout.

For her efforts, Powell was named adidas® Ohio Valley Conference co-Goalkeeper of the Week, her first weekly honor from the conference and the first by an Austin Peay netminder since Todd closed the 2016 campaign with her third OVC Keeper of the Week honor.

The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year. Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.

Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included:

Freshman Chase Korte, of the men’s golf team, got his Austin Peay career off with a 211 (70-70-71) at the MSU Invitational, placing sixth overall. He was one of three players to shoot par or better in all three rounds and his finish is the best by a Governor making his debut since 2010 (Anthony Bradley, seventh, Marshall Invitational).

of the men’s golf team, got his Austin Peay career off with a 211 (70-70-71) at the MSU Invitational, placing sixth overall. He was one of three players to shoot par or better in all three rounds and his finish is the best by a Governor making his debut since 2010 (Anthony Bradley, seventh, Marshall Invitational). Junior linebacker Gunnar Scholato , of the football team, made 10 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, recovered a fumble and broke up a pass in the Governors contest at FBS Miami University, Saturday.

, of the football team, made 10 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, recovered a fumble and broke up a pass in the Governors contest at FBS Miami University, Saturday. Senior forward Kirstin Robertson , of the soccer team, collected three goals on 10 shot attempts to pace the Austin Peay offensive attack over the weekend, including her third career multi-goal effort in Sunday’s win against Little Rock.

, of the soccer team, collected three goals on 10 shot attempts to pace the Austin Peay offensive attack over the weekend, including her third career multi-goal effort in Sunday’s win against Little Rock. Freshman outside hitter Brooke Moore, of the volleyball team, posted a career-high 19 kills against Mercer, Friday, and followed that with a 10-kill, 12-dig effort against Northwestern State to earn All-Tournament honors at the Ole Miss Classic.

of the volleyball team, posted a career-high 19 kills against Mercer, Friday, and followed that with a 10-kill, 12-dig effort against Northwestern State to earn All-Tournament honors at the Ole Miss Classic. Junior Ashton Goodley, of the women’s golf team, led Austin Peay to a third-place finish at the NKU Fall Classic, placed sixth with a 227 (77-72-78) and posted a 4.78 stroke average on par-5 holes to lead the tournament.

