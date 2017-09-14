Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Tennessee Army National Guard Blackhawk Helicopters head to Virgin Islands

Tennessee Army National GuardNashville, TN – Four UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters and 34 Soldiers assigned to the 1/230th Aviation Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard, are headed to the US Virgin Islands to assist in recovery efforts following Hurricane Irma.

The helicopters were loaded onto C17 Globemaster III and C130 Hercules aircraft from New York and Rhode Island at Joint Base Berry Field late Wednesday afternoon.

“That’s what the National Guard does,” said Maj. Gen. Max Haston, Tennessee Adjutant General.

Tennessee Army National Guard Soldiers of the 1-230th Aviation Regiment load a UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter on to a New York Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III to assist in recovery efforts in the US Virgin Islands following Hurricane Irma.

Tennessee Army National Guard Soldiers of the 1-230th Aviation Regiment load a UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter on to a New York Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III to assist in recovery efforts in the US Virgin Islands following Hurricane Irma.

“This is a prime example of National Guard operations, Tennessee helicopters loaded on to New York and Rhode Island Air National Guard aircraft going to assist the Virgin Islands National Guard in their recovery efforts.  Once again, the National Guard lives up to its motto, and is truly ‘Always Ready, Always There’,” stated Maj. Gen. Haston.

The helicopters join the Tennessee Air Guard’s 118th ISRG (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group) and 119th JISCC (Joint Incident Site Communications Capability) who are currently supporting Irma recovery operations.

A Tennessee Army National Guard UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter becomes the cargo for a New York Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III. The helicopters are headed to the US Virgin Islands to assist in recovery operations following Hurricane Irma.

A Tennessee Army National Guard UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter becomes the cargo for a New York Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III. The helicopters are headed to the US Virgin Islands to assist in recovery operations following Hurricane Irma.

The Tennessee National Guard is the nation’s seventh largest guard state with more than 14,000 Soldiers and Airmen.  More than 29,000 Tennessee National Guard members have deployed since 9/11/01.


