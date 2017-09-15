APSU Football Tailgate Alley map released

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University athletics department has released the official map for Tailgate Alley in preparation for the home opener against Morehead State at 6:00pm, Saturday at Fortera Stadium.

Fans can begin setting up at 9:00am with tailgating officially beginning at 12:00pm located off Drane Street in the parking rows adjacent to Cheryl Holt Field.

For more information on APSU Football be sure to visit LetsGoPeay.com and the official Facebook page of Austin Peay Athletics. Also check us out on Twitter @LetsGoPeay

Single-game tickets are still available for $15.00 each while general admission tickets are $10.00. Tickets may be purchased online by visiting LetsGoPeay.com/Tickets – the official athletics website of Austin Peay Athletics – or contacting the APSU Athletics Ticket Office by phone at 931.221.PEAY [7328].

In addition, group ticket sales for the football season are now available. Groups of 15 or more can receive a special group ticket rate by contacting the APSU Athletics Ticket Office by phone.

Season tickets – the best value for Governors fans –remain available with reserved seating available for $55.00 per seat while general admission season tickets are $40.00 each. Chair back reserved seats are available at $55.00 each with a required Governors Club membership.

Join the Govs Club to upgrade your season ticket seat location and enhance your game day experience. Governors Club members will enjoy preferred seating, parking and game day hospitality privileges, based upon membership level. Membership to the Govs Club begins at $100.00.

Download (PDF, 1.39MB)

