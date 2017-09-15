|
APSU Soccer battles Eastern Kentucky to 1-1 draw
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University Soccer earned a hard fought draw 1-1 against Eastern Kentucky in opening Ohio Valley Conference play on the road.
The first half was a back and forth match with the Govs defense being tested early by Eastern Kentucky’s (3-3-2) six corner kicks.
The back line stood strong deflecting four shots out of danger, while sophomore keeper Mary Parker Powell made a diving save on a chip from an onrushing forward.
Austin Peay (5-2-1) opened the scoring in the 33rd minute as Morgan Jackson broke free along the left flank and sent a cross over the EKU goalkeeper. Senior forward Kirstin Robertson placed a one-touch shot in the left corner.
Out of the break, Eastern Kentucky brought a high press and found an equalizer in the 63rd minute with a header by Haley Kemper off a corner kick. The Governors and the Colonels would trade shots for the rest of half which ended in a 1-1 deadlock sending the game to extra time.
The Governors had several set pieces early in over time, but were unable to put the ball in the back of the net. The rest of extra time featured a defensive duel with neither team getting a good look at goal and the match ending in a 1-1 draw.
Notably
Coaching Quotables with head coach Kelley Guth
Overall Thoughts
“I thought we battled hard. We are going to be ready to turn it around and come out and perform on Sunday at Belmont.”
Up Next for APSU Soccer
The Govs will return to action 2:00pm Sunday at Belmont as they look to earn their first OVC win of the season before the conference home opener September 22nd against SIUE.
