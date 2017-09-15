Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf plays in EKU Intercollegiate this weekend

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s golf swiftly returns to action this weekend at the EKU Intercollegiate at the University Club at Arlington in Richmond, Kentucky after improving each round earlier this week at the season-opening Murray State Invitational, .

The two-day event begins 8:30am (ET), Saturday, with a shotgun start and 36 holes, followed by another 8:30am (ET) shotgun start for the final 18 holes, Sunday.

A diverse field awaits the Governors in Richmond. In addition to the host Colonels, Austin Peay will face four other Ohio Valley Conference squads—Morehead State, Murray State, SIU Edwardsville and Tennessee Tech—and stiff competition from Ball State, Cleveland State, Dayton, Evansville, Florida Gulf Coast, Longwood, Marshall, Northern Kentucky, Samford and William & Mary.

After a pair of freshmen dominated last week, they’ll get their chance as the one-two punch at the head of the Austin Peay lineup this week. Chase Korte, who took the top spot for the Govs, Tuesday, with three straight rounds of par or better in Murray, will play as the No. 1 again, with fellow first-year Garrett Whitfield hoping to replicate his opening-round 69 as the No. 2 in the Austin Peay lineup.

Senior Hunter Tidwell shook off an opening-round 77 to close the tournament with a 67, lowest in the final round at Murray State’s tournament. Sophomores Michael Busse and Austin Lancaster hope for stronger starts out of the gate in Richmond—their respective opening-round scores of 76 and 82 were their highest rounds earlier this week at Miller Memorial Golf Club.

Live scoring via Golfstat.com will be available at the event. The Governors are set to tee off on hole No. 7-10, paired with Tennessee Tech and Florida Gulf Coast.

