Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library to hold Superhero Program, Saturday

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library will be having a Superhero Program this Saturday, September 16th from 2:00pm to 3:00pm.

This is a fun-filled program for families with children of all ages. The program will feature story times, games, and crafts.

Dressing up in superhero costumes is encouraged, but not required.

The library is located at 230 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

