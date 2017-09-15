|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Vols Football travels to Florida to take on the Gators Newer: APSU Football Tailgate Alley map released »
Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library to hold Superhero Program, Saturday
Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library will be having a Superhero Program this Saturday, September 16th from 2:00pm to 3:00pm.
This is a fun-filled program for families with children of all ages. The program will feature story times, games, and crafts.
Dressing up in superhero costumes is encouraged, but not required.
About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library champions learning and reading, ignites imaginations, and delivers access to information and ideas. Learn more at www.mcgtn.org/library
The library is located at 230 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
SectionsEvents
TopicsClarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, Montgomery County, Pageant Lane
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed