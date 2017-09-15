Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library to hold Superhero Program, Saturday

September 15, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public LibraryMontgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library will be having a Superhero Program this Saturday, September 16th from 2:00pm to 3:00pm.

This is a fun-filled program for families with children of all ages. The program will feature story times, games, and crafts.

Dressing up in superhero costumes is encouraged, but not required.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Superhero Program

 

About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library champions learning and reading, ignites imaginations, and delivers access to information and ideas. Learn more at www.mcgtn.org/library

The library is located at 230 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN.

Everyone is welcome to attend.


Sections

Events

Topics

, ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives