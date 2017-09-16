|
APSU Men’s Golf has great second round at EKU Intercollegiate
Richmond, KY – Austin Peay State University men’s golf gain some confidence with a much-improved second round of competition heading into Sunday at the EKU Intercollegiate, hosted by Eastern Kentucky at the Club at Arlington.A pair of youngsters led the way for Austin Peay, with freshman Chase Korte and sophomore Michael Busse sharing 30th place with matching 143s.
Each recorded a first-round 72 followed by a 71 in the afternoon portion, with Korte’s 3.96 stroke average on par-4 holes tied for 10th-best in the field.
Sophomore Austin Lancaster‘s eagle on the par-4 No. 11—one of two in the first two rounds of competition—highlighted his day. He’s tied for 54th heading into the final round after a 147 (73-74), one shot ahead of freshman Garrett Whitfield (76-72) and two ahead of senior Hunter Tidwell (78-71), who equaled Korte and Busse for the Governors low round in the afternoon.
Austin Peay kicks off the final round of play 8:30am (ET), Sunday, in Richmond. The Govs will go off Holes No. 13-15, paired with Murray State and an individuals group.
