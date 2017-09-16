APSU Men’s Golf has great second round at EKU Intercollegiate

APSU Sports Information

Richmond, KY – Austin Peay State University men’s golf gain some confidence with a much-improved second round of competition heading into Sunday at the EKU Intercollegiate, hosted by Eastern Kentucky at the Club at Arlington.

Each recorded a first-round 72 followed by a 71 in the afternoon portion, with Korte’s 3.96 stroke average on par-4 holes tied for 10th-best in the field.

Sophomore Austin Lancaster‘s eagle on the par-4 No. 11—one of two in the first two rounds of competition—highlighted his day. He’s tied for 54th heading into the final round after a 147 (73-74), one shot ahead of freshman Garrett Whitfield (76-72) and two ahead of senior Hunter Tidwell (78-71), who equaled Korte and Busse for the Governors low round in the afternoon.

Austin Peay kicks off the final round of play 8:30am (ET), Sunday, in Richmond. The Govs will go off Holes No. 13-15, paired with Murray State and an individuals group.

