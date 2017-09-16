|
|
|
|
APSU Volleyball’s Ashley Slay hits 1,000th kill in sweep of Presbyterian
APSU Sports Information
Jacksonville, FL – Senior Ashley Slay became the 14th Governor to record 1,000 kills, leading Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team to a three-set sweep (25-15, 25-11, 25-23) of Presbyterian, Saturday, of the Jacksonville Classic at UNF Arena.
Austin Peay (10-2) cruised through the first two sets before needing a come-from-behind effort in the third frame to secure its 10th win this season.
The Governors offense rolled up 47 kills and a .288 percentage in the sweep while the defense won the battle both in blocks (9-2) and digs (61-44).
Slay notched her 1,000th kill midway through the third set and finished the match with 13 kills while posting a .462 attack percentage. Junior Kaylee Taff added eight kills and a team-best six blocks to lead the defense.
Presbyterian (3-8) was limited to 28 kills and a .051 attack percentage. Erin Eulitz led the Blue Hose with six kills.
Set by Set
First
Second
On the next rotation, White went to the service line and the Govs put the set away with a 6-0 run with Kaylee Taff putting down three kills. Austin Peay won 25-11 thanks to 19 kills and a .486 attack percentage.
Third
Austin Peay rallied back with a 7-1 run of their own to tie the set at 17-17. The teams traded the next 12 points, before Logan Carger and Ashley Slay closed the match with back-to-back kills for a 25-23 win. The Governors posted 14 kills in the set and won despite a .108 attack percentage.
Govs Notably
Slay the Fourth
Slay Moves to 12th
Taff Blocks Away
Next Up for APSU Volleyball
Austin Peay wraps up its nine-match road trip with a noon contest against host Jacksonville.
