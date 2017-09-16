CMCSS announces Rebecca Padgett now Assistant Principal at Rossview High School

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has appointed Dr. Rebecca Padgett as the Assistant Principal, School Support Coordinator at Rossview High School.

Padgett has worked in CMCSS for 12 years, most recently as academic coach for the Academies of CMCSS.

She has experience as the AVID coordinator and teacher at Rossview, and as an English teacher at Northeast High School. Other academic experience includes being an adjunct instructor at Draughons Junior College.

She has served as assistant women’s basketball coach at Austin Peay State University and head women’s basketball coach at the University of West Alabama.

She earned her doctorate in Learning Organizations and Strategic Change from Lipscomb University. She holds an M.S. in health and human performance from Austin Peay and a B.A. in communication and broadcast journalism from the University of Tennessee at Martin.

