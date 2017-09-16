|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Series History between Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
Nashville, TN – The Jacksonville Jaguars are the Tennessee Titans’ longest-standing division rival. The clubs have met at least twice each year since Jacksonville began play as an expansion franchise in 1995. For the first seven seasons of the rivalry they played in the AFC Central, and for the last 16 years they have been members of the AFC South.
The teams have met a total of 45 times, with the Titans holding a 25-20 advantage. For the last eight seasons (2009–2016), the Titans and Jaguars have split the annual series.
The majority of Titans-Jaguars contests have been highly competitive.
Overall, 26 of the 45 Titans-Jaguars meetings have been decided by seven points or fewer. Four of the last eight have been decided by four points or less.
Most recently, however, the outcome was not as close. On December 24th, 2016, the Titans traveled to Jacksonville needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. It was not to be, as the Jaguars turned them away, 38-17, and to further dishearten the Titans faithful, quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a season-ending fibula injury in the loss.
The last time they played at Nissan Stadium was Thursday night, October 27th, when the Titans used 183 combined rushing yards from DeMarco Murray (123 yards) and Derrick Henry (60) to defeat the Jaguars 38-22. Marcus Mariota passed for 270 yards and two touchdowns and posted a 148.1 passer rating.
The Titans have posted two separate five-game winning streaks against the Jaguars, dating from 1998-00 and 2001-03. Jacksonville’s longest winning streak in the series was a four-game run from 1996-98.
The stakes of the rivalry were never higher than in 1999, when the Titans and Jaguars met three times, including the AFC Championship Game in Jacksonville. Steve McNair rushed for two touchdowns and Derrick Mason returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown as the Titans earned their first Super Bowl berth with a 33-14 win. Tennessee went on to Super Bowl XXXIV and eventually fell at the hands of the St. Louis Rams, 23-16.
The Jaguars played their first game in franchise history against the then-Houston Oilers on September 3rd, 1995. In Jacksonville, the Oilers won the game by a 10-3 final score.
Most Recent Matchups
2014 Week 16 • Dec. 18, 2014 • Titans 13 at JAGUARS 21
2015 Week 11 • Nov. 19, 2015 • Titans 13 at JAGUARS 19
2015 Week 13 • Dec. 6, 2015 • Jaguars 39 at TITANS 42
2016 Week 8 • Oct. 27, 2016 • Jaguars 22 at TITANS 36
2016 Week 16 • Dec. 24, 2016 • Titans 17 at JAGUARS 38
SectionsSports
TopicsAFC Central, AFC South, Allen Robinson, Blake Bortles, Charlie Whitehurst, DeMarco Murray, Derrick Henry, Derrick Mason, Dorial Green-Beckham, Houston Oilers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Jalen Ramsey, Jason Myers, Jordan Todman, Kendall Wright, Marcus Mariota, Matt Cassel, Nashville TN, National Football League, NFL, Nissan Stadium, Rashad Greene, Rishard Matthews, Steve McNair, Super Bowl, Tennessee Titans, Titans, Wesley Woodyard
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed