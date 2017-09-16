Series History between Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Nashville, TN – The Jacksonville Jaguars are the Tennessee Titans’ longest-standing division rival. The clubs have met at least twice each year since Jacksonville began play as an expansion franchise in 1995. For the first seven seasons of the rivalry they played in the AFC Central, and for the last 16 years they have been members of the AFC South.

The teams have met a total of 45 times, with the Titans holding a 25-20 advantage. For the last eight seasons (2009–2016), the Titans and Jaguars have split the annual series.

The majority of Titans-Jaguars contests have been highly competitive.

Overall, 26 of the 45 Titans-Jaguars meetings have been decided by seven points or fewer. Four of the last eight have been decided by four points or less.

Most recently, however, the outcome was not as close. On December 24th, 2016, the Titans traveled to Jacksonville needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. It was not to be, as the Jaguars turned them away, 38-17, and to further dishearten the Titans faithful, quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a season-ending fibula injury in the loss.

The last time they played at Nissan Stadium was Thursday night, October 27th, when the Titans used 183 combined rushing yards from DeMarco Murray (123 yards) and Derrick Henry (60) to defeat the Jaguars 38-22. Marcus Mariota passed for 270 yards and two touchdowns and posted a 148.1 passer rating.

The Titans have posted two separate five-game winning streaks against the Jaguars, dating from 1998-00 and 2001-03. Jacksonville’s longest winning streak in the series was a four-game run from 1996-98.

The stakes of the rivalry were never higher than in 1999, when the Titans and Jaguars met three times, including the AFC Championship Game in Jacksonville. Steve McNair rushed for two touchdowns and Derrick Mason returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown as the Titans earned their first Super Bowl berth with a 33-14 win. Tennessee went on to Super Bowl XXXIV and eventually fell at the hands of the St. Louis Rams, 23-16.

The Jaguars played their first game in franchise history against the then-Houston Oilers on September 3rd, 1995. In Jacksonville, the Oilers won the game by a 10-3 final score.

Most Recent Matchups

2014 Week 16 • Dec. 18, 2014 • Titans 13 at JAGUARS 21

On a Thursday night, the Jaguars score 21 consecutive points after the Titans take a 10-0 lead. Charlie Whitehurst starts at quarterback for the Titans and passes for 287 yards and a touchdown. The Jaguars rush for 177 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown run by Jordan Todman in the fourth quarter to help put the game out of reach. Blake Bortles records the win at quarterback for the Jaguars, as the Titans drop their ninth consecutive game.

2015 Week 11 • Nov. 19, 2015 • Titans 13 at JAGUARS 19

Rashad Greene’s 63-yard punt return sets up a late go-ahead touchdown pass from Blake Bortles to Julius Thomas in Jacksonville’s Thursday night victory. Jason Myers’ final field goal (four-of-four during the game) comes after the Jaguars defense recovers a fumble with less than four minutes remaining. The Titans take the lead in the third quarter on a 23-yard run by Marcus Mariota. Each team records four sacks.

2015 Week 13 • Dec. 6, 2015 • Jaguars 39 at TITANS 42

Marcus Mariota passes for three touchdowns and adds an 87-yard rushing touchdown to outduel Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, who passes for 322 yards and five touchdowns. The teams combine for 41 points in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Wesley Woodyard scores what proves to be the deciding points on a three-yard fumble return. Allen Robinson catches 10 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns for the Jaguars, while Dorial Green-Beckham contributes 119 yards and a touchdown on five catches for the Titans.

2016 Week 8 • Oct. 27, 2016 • Jaguars 22 at TITANS 36

In a Thursday night game, the Titans score 27 points and shut out the Jaguars in the first half. The Titans score on six consecutive possessions. Marcus Mariota completes 18 of 22 passes for 270 yards with touchdown passes to Kendall Wright and Rishard Matthews. DeMarco Murray accounts for 123 of the team’s 214 rushing yards, and he and rookie Derrick Henry (60 rushing yards) each run for a touchdown. The Titans total 494 yards on offense and convert 60 percent on third down.

2016 Week 16 • Dec. 24, 2016 • Titans 17 at JAGUARS 38

Blake Bortles completes 26 of 38 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown and adds a touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson catches nine passes for 147 yards. Titans starter Marcus Mariota leaves the game late in the third quarter with a right leg injury and is relieved by Matt Cassel. Jason Myers boots four field goals for the Jaguars. Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey caps the victory with an interception return for a touchdown.

Sections

Topics