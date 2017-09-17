Altra Federal Credit Union hosts Financial Aid Night on September 26th

Clarksville, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union will host a free Financial Aid Night for High School Juniors, Seniors and parents on Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 at 6:00pm at the Clarksville Academy inside the Auxiliary Gymnasium.

“Our Financial Aid seminars are offered to families to learn the basics of the FAFSA application, discuss possible grants and scholarships, and help answer questions that students or parents may have about the Financial Aid process,” says Danielle Anderson, Youth Coordinator for Altra Federal Credit Union.

Altra membership is not required to attend, but registration is necessary to save your seat. Refreshments will be provided. If you are interested in attending, you can register online at www.altra.org

About Altra Fedreal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union is a nationwide, full-service cooperative financial institution with more than 96,000 members and $1.3 billion in assets. They currently have 17 locations in eight states. Altra was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Onalaska, WI.

For more information visit www.altra.org

