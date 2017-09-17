APSU Men’s Golf Michael Busse has top 20 finish at EKU Intercollegiate

APSU Sports Information

Richmond, KY – A top-20 finish from sophomore Michael Busse paced Austin Peay State University men’s golf team at the EKU Intercollegiate, which concluded Sunday at the University Club at Arlington.

With a final-round 70, Busse climbed 13 spots to finish tied for 17th at 213 (72-71-70); he and freshman Chase Korte (72-71-72=215; t-24th) tied for the team lead with nine birdies apiece during the tournament.

Sophomore Austin Lancaster‘s final-round 73 gave him a 220 overall (73-74-73) and a tie for 53rd, while freshman Garrett Whitfield (76-72-74=222; t-62nd) and senior Hunter Tidwell (78-71-76=225; t-77th) rounded out the Austin Peay lineup. Tidwell (3.17/hole) equaled Busse for the team-best stroke average on par-3 holes, while Whitfield’s 4.67/hole average on par-5 holes was the Governors best showing on the courses longest offerings.

As a group, the Governors final-round 289 equaled the sixth-best of the day and left them in 12th overall (293-285-289=867).

The Governors will take some time off before returning to action, October 2nd-3rd, in Sapphire, North Carolina at the Hummingbird Invitational, hosted by Western Carolina at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley.

