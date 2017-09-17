|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
APSU Volleyball beats Jacksonville to win Dolphin Invitational
APSU Sports Information
Jacksonville, FL – Redshirt junior Christina White notched a 16-kill, 15-dig double-double to lead Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team to a four-set victory (25-21, 24-26, 25-20, 25-16) against host Jacksonville in Saturday’s action at UNF Arena.
Austin Peay (11-2) powered through each of the sets it won, posing a .300 attack percentage or better in both the third and fourth sets. White and junior Kaylee Taff pushed the action in those final two sets, combining for 18 of the Govs 33 kills down the stretch.
White posted her season’s fifth double-double in the victory and earned all-tournament honors. Taff added 15 kills, tying her season’s best performance. Slay, who led the Govs in their first two matches of the tournament, posted 13 kills in the finale and was named the Jacksonville Classic’s Most Valuable Player.
Mallory Mattingly led Jacksonville (5-6) with a 19-kill, 11-dig performance. The Dolphins were held to 51 kills and a .203 attack percentage.
Set By Set
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Govs Notably
It was an accolade-filled weekend for Slay, who notched her 1,000th career kill on the weekend. She capped her stay in Jacksonville by picking up the tournament’s MVP honor. It was well earned after her 45-kill weekend that saw her average 4.09 kills per set and post a .309 attack percentage.
White Washed
O’Reilly Comes Up Big
11-2
Next Up for APSU Volleyball
Austin Peay now returns home to open Ohio Valley Conference play with a pair of matches next weekend. The Govs host SIU Edwardsville in a 7:00pm, Friday contest to kickoff league play before a 2:00pm, Saturday match against Eastern Illinois.
SectionsSports
TopicsAllie O'Reilly, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Sports, APSU Volleyball, APSU Women's Volleyball, Ashley Slay, Austin Peay State University, Christina White, Dolphin Invitational, Dolphins, Eastern Illinois, Jacksonville, Jacksonville FL, Kaylee Taff, Lady Govs, Mallory Mattingly, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, SIU Edwardsville, UNF Arena
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed