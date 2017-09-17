APSU Women’s Golf play in Cardinal Classic Monday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – With a solid third-place showing at the NKU Fall Classic under its belt, Austin Peay State University women’s golf returns to action Monday at the Cardinal Classic, hosted by Ball State at the Players Club in Yorktown, Indiana.

The 6,204-yard par-72 course will feature an enormous, diverse field with 20 teams including the Governors.

Host Ball State will be joined by Akron, Bowling Green, Bradley, Central Michigan, Cleveland State, Dayton, Drake, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Indiana State, Indiana, Indianapolis, Northern Illinois, Northern Kentucky, Southern Illinois, Toledo, Western Illinois and Western Michigan.

The Governors will roll out the same quintet this week—Taylor Goodley, Ashton Goodley, AnnaMichelle Moore, Riley Cooper and Meghann Stamps. Ashton Goodley‘s sixth-place finish at Batavia last week led the Govs, while Cooper’s top-20 was the first by an Austin Peay freshman in their first appearance since 2013.

“We are extremely excited to play here this week,” said assistant coach Amy McCollum. “The strength of the field is always great and the course is in great condition. The team has been working extremely hard on wedges and the short game to prepare for the greens here.

“We’ve been playing and practicing with confidence and have exhibited an extremely driven and mentally tough mindset after fighting through the extreme conditions in Ohio last week.”

The Governors will play with Central Michigan, Southern Illinois and Western Illinois and tee off on holes No. 8-10, Monday.

Live scoring will be provided via GolfStat.com and a complete recap and full stats will be available at LetsGoPeay.com after the round. In the event of inclement weather, updates about the tournament’s status can be found via Twitter @AustinPeayWGO.

