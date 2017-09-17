Clarksville REALTOR® Peggy Worcester to be Inducted into the 2017 REBAC Hall of Fame

Clarksville, TN – Peggy Worcester with Weichert, Realtors – Home Pros has been inducted to the 2017 Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council’s (REBAC) “Hall of Fame” presented by REBAC of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (NAR).

Peggy was nominated for the 2017 REBAC Hall of Fame by fellow REBAC members and was selected by an independent panel of real estate industry leaders.

She has been an outstanding leader in the real estate community. Peggy serves a “client base” of thousands, and provides a multifaceted array of assistance and services.

She has also made a visible difference for buyer’s representation needs in her state and local community. Peggy has demonstrated that she is the source of knowledge and experience in working with buyer’s and has shown high principles and furtherance of the principles of good practice among REALTORS®.

She has been a licensed Tennessee REALTOR® for more than 13 years and has been in the industry for over 18 years. Peggy is only the third Tennessee REALTOR® to receive this national award. Less than 100 have been presented since the award’s inception in 2000.

Worcester has been a member of REBAC since she became an Accredited Buyers Representative in 2010. She also holds the Certified Residential Specialist designation, as well as the Military Relocation Professional (MRP), Short Sales and Foreclosures (SFR) certifications. Peggy is a member of Tennessee, REALTORS®, the Clarksville Association of REALTORS® and the National Association of REALTORS®. Peggy is owner of Weichert, Realtors – Home Pros in Clarksville, TN where she works with her own clients and trains new agents in how to support buyers.

Peggy will receive her honor in Chicago at the National Association of REALTORS® Convention in November.

About the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council

The Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council, REBAC, was founded in 1988 to promote superior buyer representation skills and services. An affiliate of THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® since 1996, REBAC’s membership now numbers well over 32,000 and is the world’s largest organization of real estate professionals concentrating on buyer representation.

Members who meet all course and professional experiential requirements are awarded the ABR® (Accredited Buyer’s Representative) This is the only designation of this type recognized by NAR.

