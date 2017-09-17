Nashville Zoo to hold Heritage Music Festival September 23rd

Nashville, TN – Make plans to attend Nashville Zoo’s second annual Heritage Music Festival, featuring Farmer Jason, on Saturday, September 23rd, 2017.

The event, running from 10:00am-5:00pm, will honor the Zoo’s history with Americana style music on the front lawn of the Historic Home and living history demonstrations on the back part of the Historic Farm property.

Guests are invited to enjoy live music from a great lineup of artists which includes Farmer Jason, Clelia & Eric, Farmer & Adele and Music City Doughboys.

The kid’s stage will include music from Party Belles, Songs For Kids By Jake and Mr. Steve Music.

Blacksmiths, spinners, woodcarvers, grist millers and other artisans will be demonstrating 19th century trades on the back lawn, while guests try their hand at old-time activities, such as cider making and butter churning. Tours of the historic home will be available, as well as garden tours and demonstrations led by the Davidson County Master Gardeners.

Nashville Zoo’s Heritage Music Festival is a hometown tour stop of WMOT Roots Radio. The Heritage Music Festival is sponsored by Costco, Golden Flake, M & M Event Rentals and Music City Roots.

The event is free with Zoo admission or membership. Learn more about the event and musical lineup on the Zoo’s website at www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/entry/heritage-music-fest

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is accredited by the prestigious Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. Attracting more than 800,000 visitors annually, the Zoo is considered one of the top things to do in Nashville.

The Zoo is a non-profit organization located at 3777 Nolensville Pike and is open every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. The mission of Nashville Zoo is to inspire a culture of understanding and discovery of our natural world through conservation, innovation and leadership.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, call 615.833.1534 or visit www.nashvillezoo.org

Sections

Topics