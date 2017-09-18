APSU Art + Design presents Nato Thompson for artist lecture on September 20th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design, along with the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA), will present Nato Thompson, author, curator and artistic director of Creative Time, at 6:00pm on September 20th, 2017 for an artist lecture in the Art + Design Building’s Heydel Hall.

Thompson joined Creative Time in January 2007, where he has organized such major projects as The Creative Time Summit (2009–2015), Pedro Reyes’ Doomocracy (2016), Kara Walker’s A Subtlety (2014), Living as Form (2011), Trevor Paglen’s The Last Pictures (2012), Paul Ramírez Jonas’s Key to the City (2010), Jeremy Deller’s It is What it is (2009, with New Museum curators Laura Hoptman and Amy Mackie), Democracy in America: The National Campaign (2008), and Paul Chan’s Waiting for Godot in New Orleans (2007), among others.

Previously, he worked as curator at MASS MoCA, where he completed numerous large-scale exhibitions, including The Interventionists: Art in the Social Sphere (2004), with a catalogue distributed by MIT Press. His writings have appeared in numerous publications, including BookForum, Frieze, Artforum, Third Text, and Huffington Post. In 2005, he received the Art Journal Award for distinguished writing.

For Independent Curators International, Thompson curated the exhibition Experimental Geography with a book available from Melville House Publishing. He has written two books of cultural criticism, Seeing Power: Art and Activism in the 21st Century (2015) and Culture as Weapon: The Art of Influence in Everyday Life, to be published in January 2017.

“I believe in the power of dreams to produce change in the world,” he said. “Often that has been a project produced and driven forward by artists. But I am also aware that the game of seduction goes far beyond where artists exist in today’s world. That is why I both push forward with art and artists, but also am aware of a complex landscape where making culture is part of many facets of daily life. I think to be relevant in the 21st century in terms of culture making, one needs to confront this complex landscape head-on in order to find now opportunities, escapes, and revolutions.”

Heydel Hall is room 120 of the Art + Design Building. All events for the Department of Art + Design are free and open to the public. For more information on the exhibitions or lectures, contact Michael Dickins, gallery director, at dickinsm@apsu.edu. To stay informed of upcoming events or scheduling changes, follow the Department of Art + Design on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

