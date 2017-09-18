APSU Volleyball’s Allie O’Reilly and Kristen Stucker earn OVC Weekly Honors

APSU Sports Information

Brentwood, TN – Another week, another pair of Austin Peay State University volleyball athletes to be recognized by the Ohio Valley Conference as senior Allie O’Reilly and junior Kristen Stucker were among the recipients of this week’s OVC Volleyball Awards, Monday.

O’Reilly, of Elgin, Illinois, earned a share of the adidas® OVC Defensive Player of the Week honor, her first career weekly award. She stepped into the libero role and earned all-tournament honors at the Jacksonville Invitational last weekend.

O’Reilly recorded 55 digs (5.00 per set) in the three-match event, including a 25-dig (6.25 per set) performance against South Florida. In addition, she was charged with only two reception errors during the event while receiving serve 76 times.

Stucker, of Johnston, Iowa, was the adidas® OVC Setter of the Week for the third time in the season’s first four weeks. She led the Govs to a team .233 attack percentage during the Jacksonville event while averaging 13.18 assists per set (145 total assists). Stucker also had 33 digs and four kills during the tournament. She saved her best outing for last with 57 assists (14.25 per set), eight digs and three kills in APSU’s victory against host Jacksonville.

Austin Peay volleyball athletes have now won six individual weekly honors from the OVC in the season’s first four weeks. Stucker has three awards to her credit with O’Reilly, senior Ashley Slay and sophomore Ginny Gerig also earning one honor each.

The Governors return home this weekend after closing out a nine-match road trip with an 8-1 record. Austin Peay will host SIU Edwardsville in a 7:00pm, Friday contest followed by a 2:00pm, Saturday match against Eastern Illinois.

Sections

Topics