APSU Women’s Golf open strong at Cardinal Classic

APSU Sports Information

Yorktown, IN – An opening-round 297 got Austin Peay State University women’s golf off to a strong start at the Cardinal Classic, hosted by Ball State at the Players Club.

Austin Peay’s 297 was two strokes off the school single-round record, set in the opening round of the 2013 UAB Beach Bash. It was the Governors first sub-300 round since kicking off the 2015 Beach Bash with a 299.

The excellent first round was much-needed, because the afternoon round was not as kind to the Governors.

After 36 holes, Austin Peay finds itself in 10th (297-306); Indianapolis (283-286-569) is the day-one leader, followed by Bradley (576), Toledo (580), Southern Illinois (586) and Akron (588) in the top-five.

Junior Ashton Goodley led the way for the Govs with a 146 (71-75), good for 16th overall. Goodley’s opening-round 71, highlighted by four birdies, was Austin Peay’s first under par round by an individual in the fall 2017 season. Through 36 holes, she either shared or owned the team lead in par-3 (3.00/hole), par-4 (4.13/hole) and par-5 (4.83/hole) scoring, in addition to a team-high seven birdies.

Junior Taylor Goodley was the next Gov on the board at 38th with a 151 (73-78); she also had a 3.00 stroke average on par-3 outings.

Freshman Riley Cooper (77-78) and sophomore Meghann Stamps (80-75) matched one another at 155, with Cooper’s 26 pars a team-high and Stamps’ second-round 75 equaling Ashton Goodley for the round-two low by a Gov. Senior AnnaMichelle Moore rounded out the scoring with a 158 (76-82).

Final-round action begins with a 9:00am shotgun start, Tuesday. Going off holes No. 8-11, the Governors will be paired with Western Illinois, Indiana State and host Ball State.

