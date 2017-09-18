Clarksville Gas and Water announces Freedom Drive Area Water Outage Planned Tonight

Monday, September 18th, 2017

​Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has planned water main repair work on Freedom Drive tonight and will turn off water service at 9:00pm affecting Freedom Drive and the Liberty Park subdivision.

Butts Drive may also be affected by the outage or low water pressure.

The following streets will be affected by the water outage.

Freedom Drive

Freedom Court

Graham Lane

Erika Drive

Mutual Drive

Variance Drive

Broad Circle

Parkside Drive

Constitution Drive

Putnum Drive

Butts Drive

The road will be open to traffic during the work; however, motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and equipment when approaching the work zone near the Freedom Drive and Mutual Drive intersection.

The water main repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by midnight.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Sections

Topics