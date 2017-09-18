|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: APSU Volleyball’s Allie O’Reilly and Kristen Stucker earn OVC Weekly Honors Newer: Clarksville Police report Suspicious Package found »
Clarksville Mother Christine Watson Raises Carbon Monoxide Awareness with New Testimonial
Nashville, TN – To commemorate Tennessee’s annual Carbon Monoxide Awareness Day (September 18th) the mother of a carbon monoxide victim is speaking out in a powerful testimonial video from the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) highlighting the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Clarksville resident Christine Watson is raising awareness of carbon monoxide poisoning which claimed the lives of her daughter and son-in-law (Jon and Kathryn Watson Over) as well as their three friends (Jim Wall, Tim Stone and Allison Bagwell-Wyatt).
On September 18th, 2011, those five people lost their lives when carbon monoxide fumes from a generator seeped into their rented RV at the Clarksville Speedway.
The RV’s carbon monoxide detector, which could have prevented the deaths, was later discovered to have no batteries.
“I hate to see another family have to go through the kind of heartache that my family has had to endure,” said Watson. “I urge all Tennesseans to be aware of the risks of carbon monoxide and to check the batteries on their carbon monoxide detectors.”
Carbon monoxide (CO) is an invisible, odorless gas created when fuels (such as kerosene, gasoline, wood, coal, natural gas, propane, oil, and methane) burn incompletely. Carbon monoxide can result from camping equipment, such as barbecue grills, portable generators or other fuel-powered devices.
“I sincerely thank Christine Watson for her tireless efforts to help Tennesseans learn the signs and symptoms of CO poisoning and how tragedy can be prevented,” said Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance Deputy Commissioner Gary West. “Bringing attention to this issue will undoubtedly help prevent future tragedies from occurring.”
Since the 2011 tragedy, progress has been made to protect consumers and raise awareness of CO poisoning. Tennessee law now requires that rented RVs must have functioning carbon monoxide detectors before being leased for use. The law also holds RV rental companies responsible if they fail to document and test the CO detectors in their leased vehicles.
(This law only applies to RV rentals.) It is still imperative that RV owners stay diligent in testing and changing the batteries of carbon monoxide detectors in their own campers.
In 2015, legislation was signed by Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam declaring September 18th as Carbon Monoxide Awareness Day in Tennessee. The legislation was sponsored in the House by Tennessee State Representative Joe Pitts (D-Clarksville) and in the Senate by Senator Mark Green (R-Clarksville).
To help families become aware of CO poisoning, the SFMO offers the following safety tips:
SectionsNews
TopicsAllison Bagwell-Wyatt, Bil Haslam, Carbon Monoxide Awareness Day, Carbon Monoxide Detector, Carbon Monoxide Poisoning, Christine Watson, Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville TN, Gary West, jim wall, Joe Pitts, Jon Over, Kathryn Over, Mark Green, Nashville TN, RV, SFMO, Tennessee, Tennessee Governor, Tennessee Senator, Tennessee State Fire Marchal's Office, Tennessee State Representative, Tim Stone
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed