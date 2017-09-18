|
Clarksville Police release fatality names from Motorcycle/Car Accident at Dover Road, Kelsey Drive
Clarksville, TN – On September 16th, 2017 Clarksville Police responded to a motorcycle and car crash occurred at Dover Road, near the intersection of Kelsey Drive resulting in a double fatality.
The deceased motorcyclist’s name is William Leidecker, 20, of Clarksville. The deceased driver’s name of the Ford Focus is Kathryn Burwell, 76, of Bradenton Florida.
The 78 year old passenger in the Ford Focus has been transferred by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. He is in stable condition.
His name is Jerry Lee Day, 78, of Bradenton and the brother of the deceased driver of the Ford, Kathryn Burwell.
