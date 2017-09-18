Clarksville Police report Suspicious Package found

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, September 18th, 2017 around 6:28pm, Clarksville Police officers responded to a suspicious package at the post office which is listed as 2011 Fort Campbell Boulevard but has also has an entrance on Ringgold Road.

The package was black and had a symbol resembling a missile. There were multiple residences, part of an apartment complex, and a Burger King evacuated.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called onto the scene.

The All clear was sounded on the suspicious package.

The Montgomery Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad suited up and approached the package with a portable X-Ray machine to see the contents inside. When they checked the image they did not see any wires or anything which would cause them to think it was dangerous.

After inspection, it was determined to be a kids toy in a bucket in a black box with a missile image painted on the outside. There was no address on the box.

Traffic is returning to normal and all residents are returning to their homes.

