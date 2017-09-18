Dodging the Roadkill: Cindy’s On The Barge

Hardin, KY – On a sunny Sunday afternoon, I was taking my wife on our weekly “2-up” ride. I had discovered some new roads that I wanted to show her and decided we would land at either Kenlake Marina, or Barkley Lodge. I had planned for us to stop for lunch at one of the two destinations.

My route was to take highway 41 to Hopkinsville, then ride highway 164 over to Cadiz. It’s an absolutely breathtaking view of the Kentucky countryside with tree covered stretches of highway and open roads that only the Kentucky back roads can provide.

We come out on highway 68/80 at the bridge. From there, you can get to Land Between the Lakes, or as we did, take off for Grand Rivers, KY. It’s a great ride if you haven’t been.

I wanted to show her Kenlake resort, since we had talked about going camping this fall, and while we were there, we would grab some lunch. Assuming they had a lodge restaurant, like Barkley, I wasn’t expecting to find Cindy’s on the Barge.

What a nice surprise! There’s something about having a meal on the water’s edge. I love marina’s, and to our enjoyment, Cindy’s didn’t disappoint. Cindy’s on the Barge has been completely remodeled and they’ve expanded their dining area which sits right on the water amongst all the beautiful boats.

They’re open early for breakfast and serve lunch and dinner, typically until 9:00pm. Their food is fresh and their menu is chocked full of items to satisfy any hunger.

For breakfast, you’ll find a wide variety of eggs, breakfast meats, biscuits, pancakes and french toast. Biscuits and gravy are very popular, plus fresh hash browns and hot coffee.

For lunch, hamburgers, pulled pork, patty melts, BLT’s, pork tenderloin and fish sandwiches. They’ve recently added pizza to the menu and judging by the tables around us, it’s a popular item. It looked delicious.

For dessert, homemade pies and a variety of ice cream selections to finish off your meal.

My wife enjoyed a fresh grilled cheeseburger with fries, while I had a delicious grilled chicken salad. Oh, and the iced tea is great!

We were greeted by the owner who made it a point to visit every table, and our server, Allison, was terrific.

I’m sure I’m one of the last people on earth to discover this beautiful spot on the lake for a meal, but it won’t be the last time we visit. I can highly recommend the ride to Kenlake Resort and a visit to Cindy’s on the Barge.

