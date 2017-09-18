Garrett Allen Campaign to raise money to find a Cure for Type 1 Diabetes

Clarksville, TN – When Garrett Allen is playing baseball there’s a process for managing his Type 1 Diabetes (T1D). We check his blood sugar before the game and then disconnect his pump so it doesn’t get damaged.

We check again around the 3rd inning and reconnect if necessary.

The heat, exercise, diet, and time of day all play a part in balancing his blood sugar.

It’s a learned process that Sally and I are still learning every day.

The process of managing T1D has gotten much easier, safer, and more accurate thanks to JDRF and the generosity from people like you over the years. We’ve raised over $40,000 since we began this journey before he was 2 years old.

JDRF funds research and development that has led to technologies like the pump Garrett wears every day. Next week he will begin wearing a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) which will read his blood sugar 24/7 and transmit the data to our IPhone. These are amazing developments which would not be possible without the support from you.

Thank you for all that you have done. If you would like to contribute again this year to our campaign to manage and eventually cure T1D please visit the link below.

http://www2.jdrf.org/site/TR?fr_id=6988&pg=personal&px=1407913

About Frazier Allen

Frazier Allen, WMS, CRPS, Financial Advisor with F&M Bank

50 Franklin Street | Clarksville, TN 37040 | 931-553-2048 Web Site: http://www.raymondjames.com/frazierallen

Email: frazier.allen@raymondjames.com

