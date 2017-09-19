APSU Baseball opens fall practice slate

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – With the first official day of fall a few days away, Austin Peay State University’s baseball team hit the diamond, Monday, to start its fall practice slate at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay opened its fall ball schedule with a scrimmage, Monday, and had another scrimmage during its 2:00pm, Tuesday practice. The Governors third scrimmage is scheduled for Sunday’s practice.

The Governors will host their annual Parent’s Weekend, September 30th, with its Scout Day following on October 5th. In addition, a fall game at Western Kentucky is slated for October 29th. Austin Peay’s annual Red-Black World Series dates will be announced at a later date.

A Whole Lot of New Faces

The Governors hard work during the recruiting season will be highly visible on the 2017 fall roster with 16 new faces on the roster, joining a group of 20 returning players. Austin Peay has added seven junior college transfers to this season’s roster and nine high school recruits to bolster the ranks.

The Hand Keeps Improving

After adding a videoboard and new dugouts in time for the 2017 season, Austin Peay’s athletics department continued its improvements at Raymond C. Hand Park this summer.

The infield was completely replaced in August, providing a more consistent infield. More recently, an artificial turf “halo” was added around home plate to help that area weather the continuous use of the baseball campaign. The new turf features the current athletics branding.

While not specifically at Raymond C. Hand Park, the Austin Peay locker room also received a facelift with new carpeting installed throughout the locker room and offices. In addition, the awning at the main entrance was updated with the same branding.

This Week’s Practice Schedule: Sept. 18-24 Mon.

Sept. 18 Tue.

Sept. 19 Wed.

Sept. 20 Thu.

Sept. 21 Fri.

Sept. 22 Sat.

Sept. 23 Sun.

Sept. 24 2 p.m.

Practice

Scrimmage No. 1 2 p.m.

Practice

Scrimmage No. 2 6:30 a.m.

Conditioning 3 p.m.

Practice 6:30 a.m.

Group Work Off Day 2 p.m.

Practice

Scrimmage No. 3

