APSU Govs Gathering to be held in Knoxville, September 28th

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University athletics fans in East Tennessee should plan now for the first Govs Gathering in Knoxville, September 28th, 2017 at Calhoun’s on the River.

This event, designed for networking and connecting with alumni and friends in the Knoxville area, is one of four scheduled for 2017.

A host of Austin Peay coaches including Travis Janssen, Doug Molnar and David Midlick will be in attendance.

The event will be from 6:00pm-8:00pm, September 28th, 2017 with a light buffet and cash bar.

Austin Peay supporters wishing to attend must RSVP by September 21st.

To RSVP, go to alumni.apsu.edu/knox17. For more details on this event, contact Nikki Peterson (petersonn@apsu.edu) or the APSU Office of Alumni Relations at 931.221.7979.

Sections

Topics