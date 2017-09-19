City of Clarksville rolls out Online Application for Boards

Clarksville, TN – Whatever your interest or specialty, the City of Clarksville seeks and values citizen input and engagement.

From the Access Board of Appeals to the Zoning Appeals Board, with the Museum Board and Parking Commission in between, the City of Clarksville has dozens of positions on boards and commissions where Clarksville residents can contribute to the governance of the city.

Citizens who are interested in being appointed to serve on a particular Board or Commission are invited to use a new online application process to apply.

A full list of Boards and Commissions with links to the application process are available at http://www.cityofclarksville.com/index.aspx?page=45

Or download and fill out the application and email it to Chief of Staff Heather Fleming at heather.fleming@cityofclarksville.com

