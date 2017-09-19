Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library to hold Library Card Design Contest

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is hosting a library card design contest to celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries join together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is encouraging all Montgomery County residents without library cards to sign up for one. With a library card, residents will have access to thousands of books, e-books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, and even Wi-Fi hotspots.

In order to sign up, please visit the circulation desk on the first floor of the library with photo identification and proof of Montgomery County residency.

To celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month, the library is hosting a library card design contest. All ages are welcome to participate, and the winning design will be featured on a future library card. Templates for hand-drawn submissions can be picked up at all public service desks in the library.

If you would like to submit a digital design or would like any further details, please email marketing@clarksville.org

Submissions are due by Saturday, September 30th, 2017.

The American Library Association is the oldest and largest library association in the world, with more than 57,000 members in academic, public, school, government and special libraries. The mission of the American Library Association is to provide leadership for the development, promotion and improvement of library and information services and the profession of librarianship in order to enhance learning and ensure access to information for all.

About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library champions learning and reading, ignites imaginations, and delivers access to information and ideas. Learn more at www.mcgtn.org/library

The library is located at 230 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN.

