Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Clarksville Parks and Recreation seeks Public Input on Master Plan

September 19, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Survey is available online at CityofClarksville.com/ParksRec

Clarksville Parks and Recreation DepartmentClarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation would love to hear from citizens about how to improve the City’s parks, recreation facilities and programs.

The City is developing a Master Plan for the future and seeking citizen input through a brief survey. Residents are invited to complete the survey online at CityofClarksville.com/ParksRec

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department Office

Survey responses will be collected through October 31st, 2017. Participants who choose to enter a valid email address as a method of contact will be entered to win an individual indoor season pool pass (valid through April 2018 at New Providence Pool).

The Master Plan process seeks to better understand the existing and future needs of this growing community as it pertains to parks, programs and facilities, and to make recommendations for a community-supported implementation plan. The Master Plan will act as a guide to developing and maintaining parks and parks facilities for the next 10 years.

The City has contracted with Kimley-Horn to serve as the consultant in the development of the Master Plan. The Kimley-Horn firm has over 35 years of experience, and has successfully completed multiple projects of this type both across the country and in Tennessee.

For information, visit www.CityofClarksville.com/ParksRec


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives