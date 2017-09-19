Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Fort Campbell Warrior Transition Battalion honors fallen Soldiers, Gold Star Families

September 19, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Written by Maria Christina Yager
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Blanchfield Army Hospital - BACH - Fort Campbell KYFort Campbell, KY – Soldiers, Military Survivors, and other supporters gathered in the Eagle Warrior Memorial Garden at the Warrior Transition Battalion for the ceremony where Blanchfield Army Community Hospital and WTB leaders unveiled a plaque dedicating the garden to WTB’s fallen Soldiers.

“The garden started as a place where Soldiers and families could find peace and reflection. We are rededicating this memorial garden for the memory of the 34 Soldiers who fought to the end with honor and distinction while at the WTB,” said LT. Col. Shawn Butler, WTB commander.

Fort Campbell’s Warrior Transition Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Shawn Butler gives formal remarks at the battalion’s Eagle Warrior Memorial Garden Rededication Ceremony Sept. 14. WTB Soldiers worked to restore the garden so Soldiers and families would have a place to find peace and healing as well as to honor the WTB’s fallen Soldiers. (Maria Yager)

Fort Campbell's Warrior Transition Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Shawn Butler gives formal remarks at the battalion's Eagle Warrior Memorial Garden Rededication Ceremony Sept. 14. WTB Soldiers worked to restore the garden so Soldiers and families would have a place to find peace and healing as well as to honor the WTB's fallen Soldiers. (Maria Yager)

“When Soldiers in transition read this plaque and see the names, it’s a reminder and encouragement to honor those before them and exemplify them as they proceed down their own path at the WTB,” stated Butler.

The plaque in the memorial garden lists the names and commemorates all the fallen warriors from the WTB. Surviving family members for the Soldiers were invited to join in the rededication and connect with their WTB family. WTB staff prepared a breakfast for the families and battalion members before the rededication ceremony.

“It is so nice to see his name and remember him,” said Vina McCauley, whose husband Sgt. Karl G. McCauley lost his battle with cancer in 2012. “The WTB has been so good to us, both when my husband was sick and since he has been gone. They always reach out to us and this plaque means so much to me and his memory.”

A memorial plaque honoring fallen Soldiers from Fort Campbell’s Warrior Transition Battalion was unveiled during a rededication ceremony of the battalion’s Eagle Warrior Memorial Garden. WTB Soldiers worked to restore the garden so Soldiers and families would have a place to find peace and healing and to honor the WTB’s fallen Soldiers. (Maria Yager)

A memorial plaque honoring fallen Soldiers from Fort Campbell's Warrior Transition Battalion was unveiled during a rededication ceremony of the battalion's Eagle Warrior Memorial Garden. WTB Soldiers worked to restore the garden so Soldiers and families would have a place to find peace and healing and to honor the WTB's fallen Soldiers. (Maria Yager)

During the ceremony, Butler recognized all the surviving spouses and family members in attendance and reiterated his pledge that the WTB and its events will always be open to surviving spouses and family members.

“Our doors are always open to you. When we’re doing events, Gold Star Families will always be invited to participate. That is my pledge to the organization and the families,” said Butler.

Butler also took time to recognize a current WTB Soldier and a government contractor who were the driving force behind the garden’s revitalization, making the day’s event a reality.

Col. Barbara Herrington-Clemens, an Ohio National Guard Soldier at the WTB, and Garry Wells, a shuttle bus driver on post, lent their talents and expertise to make the garden a truly peaceful place for reflection.

“I had just come in to the WTB. I was talking to someone at headquarters and I was told there was a garden. No one had done any spring cleanup and so I just started tinkering around,” said Herrington-Clemens. Wells, who enjoys horticulture, had put some plantings in the garden as a pet project but the memorial garden began to truly blossom when the two connected and rallied the WTB’s involvement.

Gold Star Families, Soldiers and other supporters gathered in the Eagle Warrior Memorial Garden at Fort Campbell’s Warrior Transition Battalion for a rededication ceremony Sept. 14. The garden provides Soldiers and families a place to find peace and reflection while commemorating the WTB’s fallen Soldiers who fought to the end with honor and distinction. (Maria Yager)

Gold Star Families, Soldiers and other supporters gathered in the Eagle Warrior Memorial Garden at Fort Campbell's Warrior Transition Battalion for a rededication ceremony Sept. 14. The garden provides Soldiers and families a place to find peace and reflection while commemorating the WTB's fallen Soldiers who fought to the end with honor and distinction. (Maria Yager)

“They actually had a cleanup day with the battalion where they came and did all the mulching and replanting where some things had died. Garry was our subject matter expert and advised us on which plants to use and such. And then (WTB) Chaplain Myoung Cho took on the plaque.” said Herrington-Clemens. “It was very enjoyable. It was a work of love.”

Through their efforts new life was breathed into the garden. The WTB now has a peaceful place to honor its fallen Soldiers and provide respite for Solders in the fight.


