Montgomery County to Hold Emergency Inoculation Point of Dispensing Exercise

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Health Department, in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Health, will conduct a full-scale Point of Dispensing (POD) Exercise on Tuesday, September 26th at Apostolic Faith Tabernacle Church, 1470 Golf Club Lane.

Health officials will inoculate Montgomery County employees and dependents who wish to receive this year’s flu vaccine for the exercise.

“During this exercise, we not only get a chance to run through the full-scale process of a POD as practice, but our employees get vaccinated against the flu. Obviously, we hope the need never arises that we would be expected to inoculate a large segment of our community in a short amount of time, but we train for preparedness,” Health Department Director Joey Smith said.

Montgomery County employees participating in the exercise will fill out the required paperwork prior to arriving at the POD location. Once at the location, they will be directed through the process without ever leaving their vehicle.

The employee and their forms will be checked, they will see a nurse for consult and vaccine, and then be directed on to the waiting area for the mandatory waiting period. Austin Peay State University Nursing students will also participate in the exercise this year for additional hands-on training.

“This is our third year for this exercise and it worked well the last two years,” Smith said. “It’s a very quick way to obtain a flu shot and we hope they will take advantage of it. It’s a great day when we can train and add a layer of convenience to those we serve.”

Sections

Topics