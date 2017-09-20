APSU Basketball Season-ticket structure announced for 2017-18

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University athletics has announced its ticketing structure for the 2017-18 season for men and women’s basketball.

Season ticket prices for the upcoming 20-date, 32-game home slate will vary depending upon the Governors Club membership level requested; the higher level of Governors Club membership, the greater the discount that will be applied for season tickets.

Included in the season ticket plan are 17 men’s games and 15 women’s contests.

2017-18 APSU Basketball Ticket Structure

Governors Club Membership level Cost Season Tickets Reserved (percent discounted) Season Tickets General Admission (percent discounted) Champions $2500 and Up $110 (61%) $65 (58%) Black Tie $1000-$2499 $115 (59%) $70 (55%) Monocle $500-$999 $125 (55%) $75 (52%) Top Hat $250-$499 $135 (52%) $80 (48%) Red Coat $100-$249 $155 (45%) $95 (38%)

Discounted tickets will be available for faculty and staff as well; faculty and staff members who are also Governors Club members will receive the lowest price based on their Governors Club membership level or staff discount, whichever offers greater savings.

Without Governors Club Membership Reserved Season Tickets (percent discounted) General Admission Season Tickets (percent discounted) Adult $165 (41%) $100 (35%) Faculty/Staff $135 (52%) $80 (48%) Youth/Senior $155 (45%) $95 (38%)

Single-game and group ticket rates also have been set for 2017-18. A Flex Pack, offering 15 general admission tickets to be used for any game, in any quantity, during the regular season.

Per-Event Ticket Structure Reserved General Admission Single Game $10 $5 Single Game Group (15+) $6 $3 Doubleheader $15 $10 Doubleheader Group (15+) $12 $6

Starting at just $100.00 a year, membership to the Governors Club is directly linked to the success of APSU athletics. Its members enjoy the satisfaction of knowing that their gifts are more than monetary contributions—they are investments in the lives of our student-athletes. Govs Club members can also enjoy priority seating, preferred parking, hospitality privileges and other great benefits based upon membership level.

Single-game ticket sales will be announced at a later date. Be sure to keep up to date with all ticketing and Governors Club news via LetsGoPeay.com.

Phone: 931.221.PEAY (7329)

E-mail: tickets@apsu.edu

Sections

Topics