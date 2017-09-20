APSU Football Fan Bus for Murray State game available

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s athletics department has arranged a fan bus for Saturday’s football game at Murray State.

The Governors will face the Racers in a 6:00pm, Saturday contest – the first contest in the 2017 Heritage Bank Battle of the Border – at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Kentucky.

Tickets for the Austin Peay fan bus – limited to 50 tickets – will be available until noon, Thursday, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets will include admission to the APSU-MSU football game, a meal and a seat on the bus. The bus will depart from Fortera Stadium at 2:00pm, Saturday.

In addition, a limited number of individual tickets for the Murray State contest, without the fan bus, are available for purchase through the APSU Athletics Ticket Office for $12.00 each.

Govs at Murray State Fan Bus Information Pricing: $50 Adults | $30 Children 12 & Under

Children under 3 free Includes: Ticket for game, meal and bus seating Other information: Tickets for Fan bus are available until noon, Thursday. Bus departs from Fortera Stadium at 2:00pm, Saturday. Contact: Call the APSU Athletics Ticket Office to reserve your spot on the Fan Bus at 931.221.PEAY (7329)

Fans wishing to reserve tickets for Austin Peay’s fan bus, purchase tickets for the Murray State contest, or purchase tickets to Austin Peay’s remaining home schedule, should contact the APSU Athletics Ticket Office by phone 931.221.PEAY [7329] or by visiting the office, located in the Dunn Center Athletics Offices, during normal business hours.

Austin Peay’s single-game tickets for its home remain available with reserved single-game tickets available for $15.00 each while general admission tickets are $10.00 each.

Season tickets – the best value for Governors fans – remain available with both reserved seating, general admission seating and chairback reserved seats available. For more information on season ticket pricing, contact the APSU Athletics Ticket Office.

Governors fans also are encouraged to join the Governors Club to upgrade their season ticket seat location and enhance the game day experience. Govs Club members will enjoy preferred seating, parking and game day hospitality privileges, based upon membership level. Membership to the Govs Club begins at $100.00.

