|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
APSU Women’s Tennis player Lidia Yanes Garcia to play in Oracle ITA Masters Tournament
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – For the second straight year Lidia Yanes Garcia, of the Austin Peay State University Women’s tennis team, will make her way to Malibu, California to be the lone representative of the Ohio Valley Conference in the Oracle ITA Master’s national tournament.
Garcia will take on Florida International’s Andrea Lazaro in the first round.
The field is comprised of the nation’s best 32 individuals, each representing their respective conference and will be played at two separate locations (Malibu Racquet Club and Pepperdine University).
Garcia suffered a hard-fought defeat in last year’s event to No. 6 seed Jasmine Lee of Mississippi State.
Although she did not get the results she wanted, it was a great learning experience for this year’s tournament, one in which Garcia hopes for a little more focus and consistency.
Quoting Expectations
From Garcia
“Last year, I lost in the first round but the match was close the whole way. I kind of lost focus and against the high-quality opponents you play in this tournament, you can’t do that. I started to struggle with cramps late in the final set and it cost me the match.”
“This will be a great test to see where my game is. I know if I can compete against this caliber of competition, it will give me a lot of confidence going forward.”
From Head Coach Ross Brown
“I think Lidia played fantastic last year. If it wasn’t for cramps late in the match, she had a real chance to pull out the second set and then it could have went either way from there.”
“This year, I think Lidia has focused on and improved on her mid-court game. What makes this tournament tough is that there is no guarantees on who you play. That can make it difficult to go out there and get your game on track. We just have to have a plan in place, get into the points and for her to establish her type of play.”
Championship Notables
SectionsSports
TopicsAndrea Lazaro, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Sports, APSU Tennis, APSU Women's Tennis, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville TN, Claudia Yanes Garcia, Florida International, Jasmine Lee, Lady Govs, Lidia Yanes Garcia, Mississippi State, Ohio Valley Conference, Oracle ITA Masters, OVC, Pepperdine University, Ross Brown
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed