APSU Women’s Tennis player Lidia Yanes Garcia to play in Oracle ITA Masters Tournament

Clarksville, TN – For the second straight year Lidia Yanes Garcia, of the Austin Peay State University Women’s tennis team, will make her way to Malibu, California to be the lone representative of the Ohio Valley Conference in the Oracle ITA Master’s national tournament.

Garcia will take on Florida International’s Andrea Lazaro in the first round.

The field is comprised of the nation’s best 32 individuals, each representing their respective conference and will be played at two separate locations (Malibu Racquet Club and Pepperdine University).

Garcia suffered a hard-fought defeat in last year’s event to No. 6 seed Jasmine Lee of Mississippi State.

Although she did not get the results she wanted, it was a great learning experience for this year’s tournament, one in which Garcia hopes for a little more focus and consistency.

Quoting Expectations

From Garcia

“Last year, I lost in the first round but the match was close the whole way. I kind of lost focus and against the high-quality opponents you play in this tournament, you can’t do that. I started to struggle with cramps late in the final set and it cost me the match.”

“This will be a great test to see where my game is. I know if I can compete against this caliber of competition, it will give me a lot of confidence going forward.”

From Head Coach Ross Brown

“I think Lidia played fantastic last year. If it wasn’t for cramps late in the match, she had a real chance to pull out the second set and then it could have went either way from there.”

“This year, I think Lidia has focused on and improved on her mid-court game. What makes this tournament tough is that there is no guarantees on who you play. That can make it difficult to go out there and get your game on track. We just have to have a plan in place, get into the points and for her to establish her type of play.”

Championship Notables

Players competing: Celia Ruiz (East Carolina), Kaitlyn McCarthy (Duke), Sara Daavetilla (North Carolina), Viktoriya Dzyuba (Lipscomb), Lily Miyazaki (Oklahoma), Jessica Livianu (St. John’s), Marianna Petrei (Idaho), Lauren Proctor (Winthrop), Anna Sanford (Ohio State), Alexandra Sanford (North Carolina), Madara Straume (UNC Wilmington), Margita Sunjic (Northern Kentucky), Kristina Mathis (Dartmouth), Jennifer Lu (Quinnipiac), Mayar Ahmed (Pepperdine), Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov (Florida Atlantic), Elizabeth Tsvetkov (Stony Brook), Claudia Herrero Garcia (Nevada-Reno), Anna Grigoryan (LIU Brooklyn), Ena Shibahara (UCLA), Veronica Miroshnichenko (Loyola Marymount), Jessica Failla (Pepperdine), Lucile Pothier (Abilene Christian), Tyler Smith (Jackson State), Julia O’Loughlin (Denver), Alexandria Stiteler (South Alabama), Remi Ramos (Boston), Ashley Lahey (Pepperdine), Michelle Liu (Seattle) and Samantha Harris (Duke).

Garcia is off to a solid start to her junior season. She has accumulated a 3-1 record, as well as earning a second place finish at the APSU Fall Invitational. The only match she dropped all weekend was a three-set thriller with twin sister Claudia Yanes Garcia.

