Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis heads to Dale Short Shootout

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – New faces and seasoned veterans will comprise the 2017-2018 version of the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team.

The squad will open its season beginning at 9:30am this Friday, September 22nd, 2017 at the Dale Short Shootout in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The round robin tournament will be played over the course of three days and consists of four teams including Austin Peay, Lipscomb, Alabama-Birmingham and host Middle Tennessee.

The Govs picked up two wins in last year’s edition of the tournament, knocking off Chattanooga and MTSU en route to a 2-1 showing.

Quotable Expectations

Head Coach Ross Brown

“This weekend is a great opportunity to find out where we are. We have a pretty young team and we have a number of guys who will be playing for the first time in both singles and doubles. We will have a better idea of what this team is capable of after this weekend.”

“We have a pretty tough schedule ahead, so this is good preparation for our guys to see how well they will perform.”

What To Watch For

The Governors will send out four freshman to make their Austin Peay debuts in this weekend’s tournament. Evan Bottorff, Christian Edison, Timo Kiesslich and Jacob Lorino are all set to begin their collegiate careers in Murfreesboro.

A trio of returning players will be competing this weekend led by lone senior Aleh Drobysh. Juniors Almantas Ozelis and Chad Woodham round out the participants for the Govs.

APSU will kick off the tournament with UAB on Friday at 9:30am. The Governors will then square off with regional rival Lipscomb on Saturday at 2:00pm, and will conclude the tournament against MTSU on Sunday at 2:00pm.

The Blazers posted a 10-12 record a season ago. Lipscomb notched a 5-10 overall mark, while the Blue Raiders posted a 12-14 showing.

Follow APSU Men’s Tennis Online

Full round-by-round recaps will be available at LetsGoPeay.com. Make sure to follow the official Facebook page of Austin Peay Athletics and check us out on twitter @letsgopeay.

The Field

Austin Peay Middle Tennessee UAB Lipscomb

Sections

Topics