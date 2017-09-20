Clarksville Police ask Public’s Help in finding Runaway Juvenile Angel Matta

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are requesting the public’s assistance locating a runaway juvenile Angel Matta.

He was last seen on September 14th, 2017 around 7:00pm in the area of Madison Street and Richview Road. He was riding in a vehicle and when the vehicle stopped, he jumped out and has not been seen since.

CPD Officers have been trying to locate Angel Matta since he ran away, but have not been successful. He is believed to still be in the Clarksville area.

The runaway’s information:

Angel Matta, 17, B/M, 5’8, 126, Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Anyone with information can call Detective Matos, 931.648.0656, ext 5156 or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8277 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

Sections

Topics