Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County to hold Drive Thru Rabies Clinic

Clarksville, TN – The Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County will offer discounted rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats from 3:00pm-5:00pm on Saturday, September 23rd and Saturday, September 30th, 2017 at its 940 Tennessee Avenue location behind Arby’s on Riverside Drive.

Cost is just $13.00 per animal. No appointment is needed – just drive thru. Cats must be in carriers, and cash or debit is accepted.

Tennessee state law requires that dogs and cats receive rabies vaccinations at 3 months of age and every year thereafter (or every 3 years as provided by some manufacturers).

The Humane Society offers the 1-year vaccination and encourages pet owners to check with their regular veterinarian regarding 3-year rabies options if interested.

Other discounted rabies opportunities are typically offered locally during the entire month of March by most area veterinary clinics.

The Humane Society also offers low-cost spay-neuter surgeries at its location by appointment only. All pet owners are eligible regardless of residence or income.

Limited services like vaccinations, heartworm test, FeLV/FIV tests, deworming, and microchipping are also available at low cost but at the time of surgery only. Coupons for $5.00 off any spay-neuter surgery will be provided during the rabies clinic for pet owners in need.

Call 931.542.2282 or email humanesociety@clarksville.com for more information.

Sections

Topics