|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County to hold Drive Thru Rabies Clinic
Clarksville, TN – The Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County will offer discounted rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats from 3:00pm-5:00pm on Saturday, September 23rd and Saturday, September 30th, 2017 at its 940 Tennessee Avenue location behind Arby’s on Riverside Drive.
Cost is just $13.00 per animal. No appointment is needed – just drive thru. Cats must be in carriers, and cash or debit is accepted.
Tennessee state law requires that dogs and cats receive rabies vaccinations at 3 months of age and every year thereafter (or every 3 years as provided by some manufacturers).
The Humane Society offers the 1-year vaccination and encourages pet owners to check with their regular veterinarian regarding 3-year rabies options if interested.
Other discounted rabies opportunities are typically offered locally during the entire month of March by most area veterinary clinics.
The Humane Society also offers low-cost spay-neuter surgeries at its location by appointment only. All pet owners are eligible regardless of residence or income.
Limited services like vaccinations, heartworm test, FeLV/FIV tests, deworming, and microchipping are also available at low cost but at the time of surgery only. Coupons for $5.00 off any spay-neuter surgery will be provided during the rabies clinic for pet owners in need.
Call 931.542.2282 or email humanesociety@clarksville.com for more information.
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville TN, Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, Rabies Vaccination, Tennessee Avenue
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed