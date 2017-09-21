APSU Athlete of the Week JaVaughn Craig

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University football team sophomore quarterback JaVaughn Craig has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.

The Chattanooga native led Austin Peay to its first win of the Will Healy era with four rushing scores in a 69-13 drubbing of Morehead State, Saturday.

In addition to an efficient 8-for-12 passing night for 118 yards, Craig rushed nine times for 37 yards and four touchdowns, the most by a Governor since Chris Fletcher in 2006.

Craig was responsible for 155 of Austin Peay’s 668 yards total offense, second-most in program history, while the Governors 10 rushing touchdowns broke a 22-year old Ohio Valley Conference record.

For his efforts, Craig shared adidas®/OVC Offensive Player of the Week honors with UT Martin’s Troy Cook. It is the second time in Craig’s career the conference has bequeathed a weekly honor on the Austin Peay signal-caller; he also won for the week of November 5th, 2016.

The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year. Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.

Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included:

Senior outside hitter Ashley Slay , of the volleyball team, registered the 1,000 th kill of her Austin Peay career against Presbyterian over the weekend at the Jacksonville Invitational, tallying double-digit kills in all three wins and earning Tournament MVP honors.

, of the volleyball team, registered the 1,000 kill of her Austin Peay career against Presbyterian over the weekend at the Jacksonville Invitational, tallying double-digit kills in all three wins and earning Tournament MVP honors. Sophomore running back Kentel Williams , of the football team, needed just eight carries to rack up 203 yards—an eye-popping 25.4 yards per carry—against Morehead State, becoming the first Governor since Ryan White (2009) with 200 or more yards on the ground.

, of the football team, needed just eight carries to rack up 203 yards—an eye-popping 25.4 yards per carry—against Morehead State, becoming the first Governor since Ryan White (2009) with 200 or more yards on the ground. Senior libero Allie O’Reilly , of the volleyball team, earned her first career adidas®/OVC Defensive Player of the Week honor after a 55-dig weekend in Jacksonville, leading the Govs to a 3-0 record and earning all-tournament honors.

, of the volleyball team, earned her first career adidas®/OVC Defensive Player of the Week honor after a 55-dig weekend in Jacksonville, leading the Govs to a 3-0 record and earning all-tournament honors. Sophomore Michael Busse , of the men’s golf team, used a final-round 70 to climb 13 spots into 17 th at the EKU Intercollegiate with a 213 (72-71-70)—he tied for the team-high with nine birdies and was the only Gov to improve his score each round.

, of the men’s golf team, used a final-round 70 to climb 13 spots into 17 at the EKU Intercollegiate with a 213 (72-71-70)—he tied for the team-high with nine birdies and was the only Gov to improve his score each round. Junior setter Kristen Stucker, of the volleyball team, notched her third OVC Setter of the Week honor in the season’s first month, piloting Austin Peay to a .233 attack percentage with 145 assists, including an astounding 57-assist, eight-dig, three-kill outing in the tournament finale against host Jacksonville, earning all-tournament honors along the way.

