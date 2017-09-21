|
APSU Athlete of the Week JaVaughn Craig
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University football team sophomore quarterback JaVaughn Craig has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.
The Chattanooga native led Austin Peay to its first win of the Will Healy era with four rushing scores in a 69-13 drubbing of Morehead State, Saturday.
In addition to an efficient 8-for-12 passing night for 118 yards, Craig rushed nine times for 37 yards and four touchdowns, the most by a Governor since Chris Fletcher in 2006.
Craig was responsible for 155 of Austin Peay’s 668 yards total offense, second-most in program history, while the Governors 10 rushing touchdowns broke a 22-year old Ohio Valley Conference record.
For his efforts, Craig shared adidas®/OVC Offensive Player of the Week honors with UT Martin’s Troy Cook. It is the second time in Craig’s career the conference has bequeathed a weekly honor on the Austin Peay signal-caller; he also won for the week of November 5th, 2016.
The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year. Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.
Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included:
