Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

APSU Athlete of the Week JaVaughn Craig

September 21, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University football team sophomore quarterback JaVaughn Craig has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.

The Chattanooga native led Austin Peay to its first win of the Will Healy era with four rushing scores in a 69-13 drubbing of Morehead State, Saturday.

In addition to an efficient 8-for-12 passing night for 118 yards, Craig rushed nine times for 37 yards and four touchdowns, the most by a Governor since Chris Fletcher in 2006.

APSU Football's JaVaughn Craig

Craig was responsible for 155 of Austin Peay’s 668 yards total offense, second-most in program history, while the Governors 10 rushing touchdowns broke a 22-year old Ohio Valley Conference record.

For his efforts, Craig shared adidas®/OVC Offensive Player of the Week honors with UT Martin’s Troy Cook. It is the second time in Craig’s career the conference has bequeathed a weekly honor on the Austin Peay signal-caller; he also won for the week of November 5th, 2016.  

The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year. Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.

Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included:

  • Senior outside hitter Ashley Slay, of the volleyball team, registered the 1,000th kill of her Austin Peay career against Presbyterian over the weekend at the Jacksonville Invitational, tallying double-digit kills in all three wins and earning Tournament MVP honors.
  • Sophomore running back Kentel Williams, of the football team, needed just eight carries to rack up 203 yards—an eye-popping 25.4 yards per carry—against Morehead State, becoming the first Governor since Ryan White (2009) with 200 or more yards on the ground.
  • Senior libero Allie O’Reilly, of the volleyball team, earned her first career adidas®/OVC Defensive Player of the Week honor after a 55-dig weekend in Jacksonville, leading the Govs to a 3-0 record and earning all-tournament honors.
  • Sophomore Michael Busse, of the men’s golf team, used a final-round 70 to climb 13 spots into 17th at the EKU Intercollegiate with a 213 (72-71-70)—he tied for the team-high with nine birdies and was the only Gov to improve his score each round.
  • Junior setter Kristen Stucker, of the volleyball team, notched her third OVC Setter of the Week honor in the season’s first month, piloting Austin Peay to a .233 attack percentage with 145 assists, including an astounding 57-assist, eight-dig, three-kill outing in the tournament finale against host Jacksonville, earning all-tournament honors along the way.

Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives