APSU Educational Intelligence Visiting Lecture Series welcomes Michael R. Smith on September 27th

Clarksville, TN – Don’t miss the new Educational Intelligence Visiting Lecture Series presented by the Department of Distance Education.

The Education Intelligence Visiting Lecture Series welcomes a variety of experts to campus to speak about various topics related educational intelligence. This month, Michael R. Smith presents “Life NOW Learning” on Wednesday, September 27th, 2017 from 11:00am-12:30pm in the Morgan University Center Ballroom on the university campus.

Smith will present a position that challenges conventional wisdom in that lifelong learning is not possible under the present conditions of our education, economy, workforce and culture. Smith will offer practical strategies, perspectives, solutions and applications for converting instead to what he calls “Life NOW Learning.”

Smith brings over three decades of educational, organizational/learning design and business experience to his speaking engagements. During his career, he has served as the vice president of a global online learning venture, the chief operating officer of a national non-profit focused on bridging the national education to workforce gap and has spent 30 years as a government executive, focused on designing and deploying integrated organizational learning systems and organizational problem solving.

His private consulting practice has included numerous federal, state and county agencies, as well as private sector clients in the entertainment and hospitality, casino, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, call center, higher education and electronics fields.

Since 2003, Smith served as adjunct faculty for a private national university system, teaching undergraduate and graduate courses in management, leadership, business, sociology and psychology. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Smith’s educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in business management, a master’s degree in organizational management and post-graduate studies and work in industrial/organizational psychology.

All Austin Peay faculty, students and staff, as well as the Clarksville community are welcome! Refreshments will be served.

Visit www.apsu.edu/online/lectureseries for more information!

