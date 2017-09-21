|
APSU Football heads to Murray State for Battle of the Border
Austin Peay at Murray State
Saturday, September 23rd, 2017 | 6:00pm CT
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University football team, coming off an emotional victory last week, will set their sights on Ohio Valley Conference play when they head north to take on rival Murray State 6:00pm, Saturday, September 23rd, 2017 at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Kentucky in the first contest of the 2017 Heritage Bank Battle of the Border.
Six different rushers found the end zone for the Govs last week. JaVaughn Craig, Jeremiah Oatsvall, Kyran Moore, Ahmaad Tanner, Tre Nation and Prince Momodu each found pay dirt in Week Three.
APSU put up at least two touchdowns in every single quarter on their way to its highest margin of victory (56) since defeating Kentucky Wesleyan in 1994.
Murray State (1-2) comes into the contest off two straight losses, most recently a 28-21 setback last week at Missouri State. Racer signal caller Shuler Bentley ranks third among OVC quarterbacks in passing yards (527), but he will be facing a stingy Govs defense that allows just 188.7 passing yards per game.
The rivalry between the Govs and Racers dates back to 1963 with Murray State holding a 36-14 all-time advantage. Kyran Moore picked up 128 all-purpose yards in last year’s contest, but APSU has dropped two straight in the series since picking up a 20-13 win on October 8th, 2014.
Game Day Notables
Battle of the Border
For the second consecutive year, Heritage Bank is presenting the Battle of the Border. A season-long competition between Austin Peay and Murray State, the Battle of the Border awards points for each regular-season contest in eight sports between the two programs while the other six sports will have points determined by their finish in their respective OVC Championship.
Saturday’s football contest is the opening event for this season’s competition.
Follow APSU Football Online
To follow all things Austin Peay football, visit our website at LetsGoPeay.com or check out the official Facebook page of Austin Peay Athletics. Live play-by-play can be found on Twitter @AustinPeayFB or by visiting Peaystats.com. Coverage of this weekend’s game will be streamed live on the OVC Digital Network.
