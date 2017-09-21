Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

APSU Volleyball hosts SIU Edwardsville, Eastern Illinois this weekend

September 21, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team enters Ohio Valley Conference play with an 11-2 record and will look to maintain its hot start when it opens the league slate with a pair of weekend contests.

Austin Peay Volleyball enters OVC play on five game winning streak. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay Volleyball enters OVC play on five game winning streak. (APSU Sports Information)

The Govs will first host SIU Edwardsville in a 7:00pm, Friday contest before meeting Eastern Illinois in a 2:00pm, Saturday affair at the Dunn Center.

Admission to both contests is free to the public and Austin Peay students.

This weekend also is Austin Peay’s annual Parents Weekend and the team will recognize all its parents in attendance during Saturday’s contest.

From The Serve

APSU Volleyball's Kristen StuckerNow boasting an 11-2 record after the preconference slate, Austin Peay opens Ohio Valley Conference play with a quick two-match homestand, hosting SIUE and Eastern Illinois, Friday and Saturday, respectively.

SIUE (10-2) brings a five-match win streak into the OVC opener, sweeping all three matches at its own Cougar Invitational last weekend.

Cougars junior outside hitter Taylor Joens had a phenomenal weekend with 37 kills, a .537 attack percentage and 17 blocks. She was named the Sports Imports/AVCA Player of the Week along with earning adidas® OVC honors.

APSU Volleyball's Allie O’ReillyEastern Illinois (6-6) enters the weekend with wins in its last two matches, posting a 2-1 record at the Indiana State tournament.

Panthers junior setter Taylor Smith owns three triple-doubles this season and is averaging 2.13 kills, 5.82 assists and 2.84 digs per set this season.

The Governors enter OVC play ranked No. 18 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC).

Junior Kristen Stucker earned her third OVC Setter of the Week award, Monday, in the season’s fourth week. She led the Govs to a .233 team attack percentage while averaging 13.18 assists per set and 3.00 digs per set at the Jacksonville Invitational.

APSU Volleyball's Ashley SlaySenior Allie O’Reilly nabbed her first career OVC Defensive Player of the Week honor. She averaged 5.00 digs per set at the Jacksonville Invitational and was charged with only two reception errors in 76 attempts.

Senior Ashley Slay was a nominee for the OVC Offensive Player of the Week. She averaged 4.09 kills per set at Jacksonville while posting a .309 attack percentage.

Slay also became the 14th Govs hitter to record 1,000 career kills while in the Sunshine State.

Meet The Teams

13646
13542
13543
Austin Peay
11-2 (0-0 OVC)
Clarksville, TN
Roster
Schedule
Stats		 SIUE
10-2 (0-0 OVC)
Edwardsville, IL
Roster
Schedule
Stats		 Eastern Illinois
6-6 (0-0 OVC)
Charleston, IL
Roster
Schedule
Stats

 

Going On Two

APSU Volleyball's Christina WhiteSlay (MVP), O’Reilly and redshirt junior Christina White were each named to the Jacksonville Invitational all-tournament team. Austin Peay was successful away from Clarksville last season, posting a 9-3 record in true road games and an 8-4 mark in neutral court contests.

Austin Peay returns 11 players (lost two) from last season’s team that posted the fifth-best win-loss record improvement among Division I teams and finished with the most wins (24) of any Tennessee Division I team.

2016 First-Team All-OVC selections Kristen Stucker and Ashley Slay return for the 2017 campaign. Stucker is the reigning OVC Setter of the Year.


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives