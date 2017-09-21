|
Austin Peay State University Soccer hosts SIU Edwardsville, Eastern Illinois
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team returns to Morgan Brothers Soccer Field for first Ohio Valley Conference home matches 7:00pm, Friday against SIU Edwardsville and 1:00pm, Sunday against Eastern Illinois.
The Govs are looking for their first OVC win of the season and are protecting a four-game unbeaten streak at home.
Friday’s match against SIUE will also honor the players and coaches of Clarksville Soccer club for their dedication to growing the game of soccer in the Clarksville community.
Govs soccer will recognize members of Clarksville SC at halftime.
From First Touch
Senior Kirstin Robertson scored the only goal for the Governors in the match against Eastern Kentucky bringing her goal total to seven for the season and 21 in her career at Austin Peay.
Freshmen Claire Larose continued her outstanding rookie campaign tacking on a goal against Belmont to put her second on the team in scoring behind Robertson.
Junior Morgan Jackson now leads the team in assists with two. Jackson has seen minutes in five matches this season, starting three.
The Governors are 5-2-2 all time against SIUE and 5-8-2 all time against Eastern Illinois.
Austin Peay dropped both meetings with SIUE and Eastern Illinois last season, but shutout both opponents in 2015 OVC play.
In 2015, junior McKenzie Dixon provided the assist on the game winning goal against SIUE and senior Sophia Fabbro scored her first goal of 2015 against Eastern Illinois.
On The Pitch
