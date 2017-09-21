Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Maintenance Work starting September 21st, 2017

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reports that in Montgomery County resurfacing on Madison Street (SR 112) from Richview Road (SR 374) to University Avenue (L.M. 9.44-L.M. 13.66) will start Sunday, September 24th and end Wednesday, September 27th, from 6:00pm until 6:00am.

There will be a temporary lane closure on Madison Street to perform milling and paving operations.

Davidson County

Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 6 to the I-40 Westbound Ramps and Bridge Rehab on I-24 Over Spring Street and Oldham Street (M.M. 47 – 48)

Nightly (excluding weekends), 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on Spring Street for installation of demolition protection of the bents. One lane will remain open at all times.

Nightly (excluding weekends), 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions to perform removal of the median, installation of barrier rail & demolition preparation at the Spring Street bridge. One lane will remain open and only one direction will be closed at a time.

Retracing of Pavement Markings

Nightly, 8:00pm-5:00am, There will be restriping activities at various locations in Davidson County including I-24, I-40, and I-65.

Nightly, 8:00pm-5:00am, There will be a lane closure on I-40 westbound from MM 200-204 for milling & paving work. At least one lane will remain open at all times.

Nightly, 8:00pm-5:00am, There will be a left lane closure on I-40 in both directions at MM 196-226 for drain cleaning. At least one lane will remain open.

Nightly, 8:00pm-5:00am, There will be various lane closures on I-440 in both directions for subsurface utility and geotechnical engineering investigations. One lane will remain open at all times.

Humphreys County

On Tuesday, September 26th, from 6:00pm-5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-40 at MM 141 for milling and paving of the outside lane at the Buffalo River Bridge.

Robertson County

The Widening of SR 11 (Memorial Blvd) at SR 65 (L.M. 9.28-9.49)

From now through September 2017, There will be lane closures on SR 11 at the intersection of SR 65 (Tom Austin Hwy) for paving operations. Memorial Boulevard will be reduced to three lanes, one through lane in each direction and a shared turn lane. Motorists should expect delays.

Resurfacing/Asphalt Repair of I-65 from the Sumner County Line to South of the Bridge over Honey Run Creek (M.M. 103.5 – 120)

Nightly (excluding weekends), 8:00pm-5:00am, There will be a temporary lane closure on I-65 in both directions from MM 103 to MM 120 to perform milling and paving operations as well as full depth asphalt repair operations.

