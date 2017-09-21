Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library offers Free Cooking Class this Saturday

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library will be offering a free cooking class on Saturday, September 23rd from 10:00am to 12:00pm.

This is a program for the whole family to learn how to prepare simple healthy snacks and quick meals. The class is part of an ongoing cooking series that the library is offering.

Future Sessions:

Teen Program: Tuesday, October 31 from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Family Program: Tuesday, November 21 from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Family Program: Saturday, December 16 from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Children’s Program: Tuesday, December 19 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

For more information or to sign-up for classes, call 931.648.8826.

About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library champions learning and reading, ignites imaginations, and delivers access to information and ideas. Learn more at www.mcgtn.org/library

The library is located at 230 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN.

