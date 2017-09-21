|
Clarksville Police arrest Kyle Dickson, Dillon Tatro for False Report in Marco’s Pizza Robbery
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police have taken Kyle Dickson and Dillon Tatro into custody after being indicted by the September 2017 Montgomery County Grand Jury for Two Counts of Felony Theft and One Count of False Report.
The investigation into the Robbery of Marco’s Pizza on Tiny Town Road revealed that a robbery did not actually occur, but was an elaborate scheme concocted by one of the Marco’s employees, Kyle Dickson, along with an accomplice, Dillon Tatro.
Kyle Dickson was the manager on duty at the pizza business that called in the “ficticious robbery” and Dillon Tatro played the role of robber.
To facilitate the robbery, Dillon Tatro stole a vehicle from his place of employment and used the car as a getaway vehicle from the robbery. The vehicle was recovered on July 11th, 2017 around 8:48am at 99 Oak Street, locked with the key on the driver’s seat.
On September 20th, 2017, Kyle Dickson, 22 and Dillon Tatro, 21 were booked into the Montgomery County Jail for Two Counts of Felony Theft and One Count of False Report (FELONY). Their bond is set at $7500.
The lead investigator was Detective Carlton.
