Clarksville Police request help finding Timothy Hutcherson with Aggravated Assault Warrant

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are requesting help locating Timothy Hutcherson, 18, who has an Aggravated Assault warrant on file.

On September 21st, 2017, around 1:20am, CPD Officers responded to 1671 Fort Campbell Boulevard for a fight in progress with shots fired. Officers were told there was a verbal altercation between Timothy Hutcherson and another man which escalated, resulting in Timothy Hutcherson discharging a firearm in the direction of the victim.

The victim was not injured and did know Hutcherson.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. If he is spotted, call 911.

Anyone with information can call Detective Coleman, 931.648.0656, ext 5589, or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

